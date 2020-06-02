Ghani, Pompeo Discuss Afghan Peace Process by Video - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a video conversation on Monday that focused on the intra-Afghan peace talks, media said.

The two agreed to work out details of the next steps in the peace process, the Tolo news website cited the presidential palace as saying in a statement.

They also discussed the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Afghan government last week after the three-day truce initiated by the Taliban militant group expired on Tuesday.

Kabul and the Taliban were to exchange prisoners and begin intra-Afghan talks in March under a US-Taliban deal but the peace process has stalled amid a surge in violence in the past weeks.