Ghani, Pompeo Discuss Afghan Peace Process, Security Situation- Afghan Presidential Palace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the peace process, Ghani's presidential palace said on Monday.

The meeting was held in Afghanistan, where Pompeo arrived on a surprise visit earlier in the day.

"The president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this afternoon ... The meeting was also attended by Amrullah Saleh, first vice president of President Ghani, and National Security Advisor Dr. Hamdullah Mohib. Both sides discussed the security situation and political situation in Afghanistan and the peace process," the Afghan presidential palace said in a statement.