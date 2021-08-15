Ghani Retains Control Over Situation in Kabul - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani continues to control the situation in Kabul, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The president is still in control of the situation," the source said.

The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) has taken control of all key Afghan provinces and border crossings.

The militants are currently holding negotiations with the government on the peaceful transition of power.

Media reported earlier in the day that Ghani was expected to abdicate.