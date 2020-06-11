Ghani Says China, Russia Have Offered to Host Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

China and Russia were among nations who offered to act as hosts of intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the radical Taliban movement, and all such initiative is welcome, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) China and Russia were among nations who offered to act as hosts of intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the radical Taliban movement, and all such initiative is welcome, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday.

"I've learned that both China and Russia have offered to serve as hosts, among a series of hosts, of the peace talks, and everybody's participation in this is welcome," Ghani told the US Institute of Peace, as broadcast on its Twitter account.