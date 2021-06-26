UrduPoint.com
Ghani Says Did Not Ask Biden To Delay US Exit From Afghanistan, But Warns Of Consequences

Ghani Says Did Not Ask Biden to Delay US Exit From Afghanistan, But Warns of Consequences

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told reporters that he did not ask US President Joe Biden during their meeting to delay the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, but warned that the move will have consequences for both sides.

"President Biden's decision is a transformational decision that is going to have consequential results both for the people of Afghanistan and for the people of the United States in the region," Ghani said during remarks in Washington on Friday.

