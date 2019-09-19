Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that he held talks over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last night, during which he asked the politician for help in Afghanistan's upcoming presidential election and received a positive respons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that he held talks over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last night, during which he asked the politician for help in Afghanistan's upcoming presidential election and received a positive response.

"As there's precedence of Pakistan's help in reduction of violence during past elections, I ask Pakistan to help mitigate violence in the next one. PM Khan promised help within their capacity," the Afghan president wrote on Twitter.

The sides also discussed the peace process in Afghanistan and the presidential election scheduled for September 28. According to Ghani, Pakistan has helped India to reduce violence in past elections.

The tally of attacks rocking Afghanistan continues to rise as the twice-delayed presidential election draws nearer. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process. Despite the threats and deadly terrorist attacks, Ghani announced his intention to hold the presidential election in the country under any circumstances.

Earlier in September, the escalation of violence prompted the United States to suspend its talks on a peace deal with the Taliban, which is set to envisage a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's counterterrorism assurances.