Ghani Says He Was Informed About Conspiracy Against Him In Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country, said he had been informed of a conspiracy against him that was prepared in Afghanistan.

"Members of the security forces informed me that there was a conspiracy.

Last Sunday, I worked at my office as usual. At noon, I went to the Ministry of Defense to assess the situation in Kabul. Suddenly, my guards arrived to thwart a major conspiracy and get me out," he said in a video message posted to Facebook.

