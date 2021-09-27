UrduPoint.com

Ghani Says His Facebook Hacked As Calls For Taliban Recognition Were Posted

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:17 PM

Ghani Says His Facebook Hacked as Calls for Taliban Recognition Were Posted

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani warned about the hacking of his Facebook account, where a call for recognition of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) was published minutes earlier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani warned about the hacking of his Facebook account, where a call for recognition of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) was published minutes earlier.

The statement included calls for helping the Taliban, recognizing the radical movement and unfreezing Afghan assets.

"Ghani's official Facebook account hacked," the president wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Facebook Twitter Ashraf Ghani Hacking

More Stories From World

