Ghani Says Left Kabul 'at Urging of Palace Security', Calls It 'Most Difficult Decision'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul after the capital was taken over by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), said in a statement that he left the city at the advice of his security guards to prevent mass casualties due to possible street clashes.

"I owe the Afghan people an explanation for leaving Kabul abruptly on August 15th after Taliban unexpectedly entered the city. I left at the urging of the palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s. Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens," the statement says.