Ghani Says New Chapter Has Opened in Afghan-US Relations After Talks With Sullivan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A new chapter has opened in bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United States, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday after a telephone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who reassured him that Washington's peace deal with the Taliban movement will be reviewed.

"I spoke by telephone with the new US National Security Adviser, this is a new initiative that has begun a new chapter in our relationship with our key partner [the US]," Ghani said during a cabinet meeting.

Ghani added that Washington considers Kabul as its partner, and mentioned that Sullivan reassured him that the White House will review the US' February peace deal with the Taliban.

"The agreement between the Taliban and the United States is being reviewed by the US National Security Council. After this assessment, we will have a basic consultation so that we can achieve our common goals," Ghani said.

In addition, Ghani mentioned that he held talks with prime ministers of Norway, Australia, Canada, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The president said that the international community supports Kabul in its quest to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

The US-Taliban deal called for Washington to withdraw troops in exchange for insurgent promises not to allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven. At the same time, intra-Afghan talks have been stalled as violence in Afghanistan escalates.