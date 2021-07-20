UrduPoint.com
Ghani Says Taliban Have 'No Will For Peace' In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:53 PM

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have no desire to establish peace in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have no desire to establish peace in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Afghan government and the Taliban concluded two-day talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. They failed to agree on a short-term ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the release of prisoners.

"Taliban made clear many things. Mr. Abdullah [the chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation] told me some minutes ago that there is no will for peace in Taliban. We sent the delegation [to Doha] to do the ultimatum and to show that we have the will for peace and we are ready for sacrifice for it, but they [Taliban] have no will for peace and we should make decisions based on this," Ghani said, as quoted by TOLONews.

The Afghan army and security forces have sacrificed a lot during the last 20 years to defend the country, the leader added. According to Ghani, he has been working on an "urgent and practical" security plan to resolve the current issues, and people's firm stance in the next three-six months will change the situation.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

