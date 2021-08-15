- Home
Ghani Travels To Uzbekistan With Spouse, 2 Advisers - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Embattled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, joined by his wife Rula Ghani and two advisers, flew to Uzbekistan, The New York Times reported Sunday.
The media cited an unnamed official in the Afghan government delegation at Doha talks.
