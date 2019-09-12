Ghani Urges Afghans to Cast Ballots in Upcoming Vote, Pledges Strong Government If Wins

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged his fellow countrymen on Thursday to go to the polls in the upcoming election, vowing to form a strong government in case of victory.

The statement was made as he met with the Ahmadzai tribe in the hall of their tribal council, Loya Jirga. The president stressed that the election was essential for the peace process and promised not to share the government with anyone else.

"I do not share the government with anyone. [That's] What the executive department has done, without creating problems and preventing us from development of Afghanistan," Ghani said.

According to Ghani, he has created a national, regional and international consensus for peace. Now, he says, the country needs a strong government that will carry out the peace process, noting that such a cabinet could emerge only through election.

Meanwhile, the Stability and Coordination Team of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is believed to be the main challenger of the incumbent president in the race, held a press conference to share its concerns over possible election fraud.

"We are afraid of election fraud, our opposition and rival team is focused on fraud," campaign chief Ali Ahmad Usmani told reporters.

The campaign team called on all security agencies to take strong measures to ensure the election process but refrain from influencing any team or working in their favor.

The twice-delayed Afghan election is scheduled for September 28. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.