UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghani Urges Afghans To Cast Ballots In Upcoming Vote, Pledges Strong Government If Wins

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

Ghani Urges Afghans to Cast Ballots in Upcoming Vote, Pledges Strong Government If Wins

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged his fellow countrymen on Thursday to go to the polls in the upcoming election, vowing to form a strong government in case of victory.

The statement was made as he met with the Ahmadzai tribe in the hall of their tribal council, Loya Jirga. The president stressed that the election was essential for the peace process and promised not to share the government with anyone else.

"I do not share the government with anyone. [That's] What the executive department has done, without creating problems and preventing us from development of Afghanistan," Ghani said.

According to Ghani, he has created a national, regional and international consensus for peace. Now, he says, the country needs a strong government that will carry out the peace process, noting that such a cabinet could emerge only through election.

Meanwhile, the Stability and Coordination Team of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is believed to be the main challenger of the incumbent president in the race, held a press conference to share its concerns over possible election fraud.

"We are afraid of election fraud, our opposition and rival team is focused on fraud," campaign chief Ali Ahmad Usmani told reporters.

The campaign team called on all security agencies to take strong measures to ensure the election process but refrain from influencing any team or working in their favor.

The twice-delayed Afghan election is scheduled for September 28. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Jirga Threatened September Ashraf Ghani All From Government Cabinet Share Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

48 minutes ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

54 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

3 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.