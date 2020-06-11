Ghani Urges World Powers To Not Use Afghanistan As 'Space Of Rivalry'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:11 PM
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday called on the international community to refrain from using his country as a "space of rivalry and big power plays."
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday called on the international community to refrain from using his country as a "space of rivalry and big power plays."
"China is our neighbor, we have a short border but we are neighbors.
And with Russia, we have a long history, part of it tragic, part of it very constructive ... Neither power is interested in getting engaged in Afghanistan militarily," Ghani said during a videoconference "Afghanistan's vision for peace" organized by the US Institute of Peace.
"My request from all of our colleagues is to please take us off as a space of rivalry and big power plays," the president added.