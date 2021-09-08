UrduPoint.com

Ghani Wants UN-Led Audit To Prove He Did Not Take Money Out Of Afghanistan

Ghani Wants UN-Led Audit to Prove He Did Not Take Money Out of Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he would welcome an audit under the auspices of the UN or independent bodies to prove that he had not taken money out of the country.

The former president, who had previously fled the country, said in a statement that rumors that he had allegedly taken money out of Kabul were unfounded.

"I welcome an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate independent body to prove the veracity of my statements here," Ghani said in a statement published on Twitter.

