DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani scheduled a meeting with the government on the day of his departure from the country, and while officials were waiting for him, he departed Kabul airport, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar told Sputnik.

"Ghani not only fled, leaving his associates to the mercy of fate, but also grabbed budget money, robbing the people. None of his deputies knew that he planned to flee. According to the defense minister of the Ghani government (I spoke with him personally yesterday), an adviser to Ashraf Ghani called the Defense Ministry and said he would be there at 4 p.m. for a meeting," Agbar said.

"They prepared, were waiting for him, but at that time three planes, where Ghani and his relatives were, took off from Kabul airport," he said.