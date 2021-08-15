Ghani Yet to Step Down, Consultations With Political Parties, Taliban Continue

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has not yet abdicated, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday, adding that consultations with political parties and the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) on the transition of power were underway in the presidential palace in Kabul.

The correspondent added that some Afghan territories not of strategic importance still remained under the government's control.