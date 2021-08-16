CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The personal bodyguard of ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who stepped down to prevent further violence, confirmed to Al Jazeera that Ghani flew to the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"Ghani, his wife, the director of his office and the national security adviser flew to Tashkent," the bodyguard said.

In addition, a senior source in Oman refuted Afghan media reports claiming that Ghani had arrived in Oman.