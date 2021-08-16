CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A personal bodyguard of resigned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has confirmed that the leader had left Kabul for Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent.

"Ghani along with his wife, the director of his office and the national security adviser, have left for Tashkent," the bodyguard told Al Jazeera broadcaster.

A high-ranking Omani government source has dismissed some media reports that Ghani had arrived in Oman.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate, after which Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.