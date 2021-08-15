UrduPoint.com

Ghani's Office Says Situation In Kabul Under Control, Afghan Capital Not Attacked- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office said on Sunday that the situation in Kabul was under control and that the capital had not been captured by the Taliban ( a terrorist group banned in Russia), the Al-Arabiya tv channel reported on Sunday.

Although the sounds of gunfire were heard in the city, it was not attacked, and "the situation is under control." The presidential office added that government forces were in contact with international partners to ensure the safety of the city.

In the meantime, the Taliban fighters were instructed not to enter Kabul "by force" while the negotiations with the government on "peacefully" handing over Kabul to the militants were underway, 1TV news broadcaster reported.

No official information has yet been received about the negotiations.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that the Taliban entered Kabul, having taken control of Kabul University, located in the west of the Afghan capital.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Sunday Ashraf Ghani TV Government

