Ghani's Visit To US Shows Washington Encourages Kabul To Negotiate With Taliban - Diplomat

Ghani's Visit to US Shows Washington Encourages Kabul to Negotiate With Taliban - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The results of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's visit to the United States show that Washington is encouraging official Kabul to negotiate with the Taliban, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden met with Ghani and the head of Iran's council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah. At the meeting, Biden said Afghans must make decisions about their future and called for an end to the violence.

"The information is fragmentary, and it is very difficult to make judgments about the results. They [Kabul] were told that we [the US] will not abandon you, we will give money, we will support you. But the main thing is that Ashraf Ghani, first of all, was told that we are leaving, so be flexible, negotiate with the Taliban," Kabulov said.

The diplomat noted that Moscow was long pointing to the need for such a dialogue.

