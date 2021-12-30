UrduPoint.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On 5 Charges Of Sex Crimes With Involving Minors - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 03:50 AM

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 Charges of Sex Crimes With Involving Minors - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell faces decades in prison after a New York jury found her guilty on five of six charges related to the sex trafficking of underage girls, the New York Times reported.

Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday on five charges including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, and sex trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell, daughter of late newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell, was arrested on July 2 on Federal charges related to her procuring of young girls alongside Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in a New York detention center while awaiting trial in August 2019 for illegal sex acts and lying to US federal investigators.

"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable - facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long.  But, today, justice has been done.  I want to commend the bravery of the girls - now grown women - who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom.  Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the verdict.

Maxwell faces decades in prison for the convictions, the harshest of which - sex trafficking of minors - carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Related Topics

Road Suicide Young New York July August Women 2019

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

4 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

4 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.