Ghosn Alleges 'collusion,' Five-year Wait For Verdict

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Ghosn alleges 'collusion,' five-year wait for verdict

Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn Wednesday alleged "collusion" between Nissan and Japan prosecutors over his "staged arrest," saying he was told by lawyers he faced a five-year wait for a verdict

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn Wednesday alleged "collusion" between Nissan and Japan prosecutors over his "staged arrest," saying he was told by lawyers he faced a five-year wait for a verdict.

"The collusion between Nissan and prosecutors is everywhere," he said, claiming his arrest in Japan was "staged".

"When I asked my lawyers ... they said we're afraid it's going to be maybe five years in Japan before I get a judgement," he told reporters in Beirut, where he arrived after escaping from Japan where he was facing trial for financial misconduct.

