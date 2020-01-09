(@imziishan)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Thursday slammed as "ridiculous" a call by Japan's justice minister that he return from Lebanon to defend himself against charges of financial misconduct.

The Japanese "judicial system is completely backwards," Ghosn said in an interview with Lebanese LBCI television channel. "I will fully cooperate with the Lebanese judiciary, and I'm much more comfortable with it than with the Japanese judiciary."