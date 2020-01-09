UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghosn Summoned For Questioning By Lebanese Prosecutor's Office On Thursday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ghosn Summoned for Questioning by Lebanese Prosecutor's Office on Thursday - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by the Lebanese prosecutors on Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, Attorney General Ghassan Oueidat will question Ghosn in Beirut regarding the red notice issued by a court in Japan accusing him of committing crimes and demanding his detention.

The fugitive, who recently fled to Beirut from Japan would also be summoned over his visit to Israel more than 10 years ago.

Ghosn apologized to the Lebanese citizens earlier in the day for traveling to Israel in 2008, saying that he was there on a business trip.

The 65-year-old skipped bail in Tokyo, where he faced charges of financial misconduct, at the end of last year. He escaped to Lebanon, which does not have an extradition deal with Japan.

Related Topics

Business Israel Visit Tokyo Beirut Japan Lebanon From Nissan Court

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

1 hour ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

1 hour ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

1 hour ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

1 hour ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.