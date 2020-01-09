DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by the Lebanese prosecutors on Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, Attorney General Ghassan Oueidat will question Ghosn in Beirut regarding the red notice issued by a court in Japan accusing him of committing crimes and demanding his detention.

The fugitive, who recently fled to Beirut from Japan would also be summoned over his visit to Israel more than 10 years ago.

Ghosn apologized to the Lebanese citizens earlier in the day for traveling to Israel in 2008, saying that he was there on a business trip.

The 65-year-old skipped bail in Tokyo, where he faced charges of financial misconduct, at the end of last year. He escaped to Lebanon, which does not have an extradition deal with Japan.