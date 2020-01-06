One of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's daughters might have been aware of his plans to flee Japan, where he was kept under house arrest pending trial on financial misconduct charges, months before the getaway took place, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing the woman's acquaintance

According to the acquaintance, Ghosn's daughter said two-three months before the tycoon's escape: "My father will soon be free."

When her acquaintance noted that it would take some time for the court to deliver a verdict, she reiterated: "He will be free soon."

Ghosn has three daughters. The media outlet did not specify whom of them it referred to. The gender, nationality, or other information regarding Kyodo's source are also unknown.

Yet, the revelations coincide with Reuters reports that the businessman's plan to flee for Lebanon was in the works for three months. Upon the arrival in Lebanon, Ghosn himself said that he had alone arranged his getaway from Japan, and none of his family members had had nothing to do with it.

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin turned up in Beirut on New Year's Eve after skipping bail in Tokyo where he was to be tried over alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, a US national who is still awaiting trial in Japan. Ghosn defended his escape, saying he had fled injustice and political persecution.