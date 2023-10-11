Donetsk region, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Kuzya, a sniper with a Ukrainian elite unit, selected one of a series of long rifles laid out on the living-room floor.

He was due to head out in several hours on a mission to the frontline in eastern Ukraine, just a few hundred metres from Russian troops.

His team of around 20 snipers are known as the "Ghosts of Bakhmut" because they have spent months battling Russian forces around the town destroyed by a year of fierce fighting.

Russia's invasion has morphed into grinding conflict of long-range artillery duels and trench warfare, but Kuzya believes snipers are vital to helping Ukrainian troops advance.

He declined to say how many Russian soldiers he has killed.

"I don't count targets for myself -- for me there's no point," he claims.

But the unit's commander in a "Ghosts of Bakhmut" T-shirt gives the group's total as 558.

Kuzya, a tall and broad 31-year-old with blue eyes, says he has no problem killing a man in his crosshairs.

"Hell, as far as I'm concerned, he's the enemy! He came to my home. I didn't go to his."