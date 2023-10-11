Open Menu

'Ghosts Of Bakhmut': Ukraine's Snipers On The 'zero Line'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

'Ghosts of Bakhmut': Ukraine's snipers on the 'zero line'

Donetsk region, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Kuzya, a sniper with a Ukrainian elite unit, selected one of a series of long rifles laid out on the living-room floor.

He was due to head out in several hours on a mission to the frontline in eastern Ukraine, just a few hundred metres from Russian troops.

His team of around 20 snipers are known as the "Ghosts of Bakhmut" because they have spent months battling Russian forces around the town destroyed by a year of fierce fighting.

Russia's invasion has morphed into grinding conflict of long-range artillery duels and trench warfare, but Kuzya believes snipers are vital to helping Ukrainian troops advance.

He declined to say how many Russian soldiers he has killed.

"I don't count targets for myself -- for me there's no point," he claims.

But the unit's commander in a "Ghosts of Bakhmut" T-shirt gives the group's total as 558.

Kuzya, a tall and broad 31-year-old with blue eyes, says he has no problem killing a man in his crosshairs.

"Hell, as far as I'm concerned, he's the enemy! He came to my home. I didn't go to his."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Man From

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

3 minutes ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

18 minutes ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

25 minutes ago
 Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

48 minutes ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

13 hours ago
 PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

13 hours ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

13 hours ago

More Stories From World