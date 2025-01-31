Ghosts Of Past Spies Haunt London Underground Tunnels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Behind a blue door in a narrow London passage lies a little-known network of tunnels deep underground, once home to British spies and a secret long-distance telephone exchange.
Thirty metres (100 feet) below the UK capital's bustling streets, all that can be heard in the tunnels built to withstand a nuclear attack is the rumble of the London Underground's Circle Line.
The two main tunnels, five to seven metres in diameter, reached via some steps and then a lift, "were built to defend the British from the Nazis" during World War II, explained Angus Murray, on a guided visit for a small group of journalists.
The Australian-born entrepreneur's private equity firm bought the little-known Kingsway Exchange Tunnels in September 2023 from British Telecom. The price has not been divulged.
Now Murray hopes to transform the site, which stretches for over a mile (1.6 kilometres), into a major tourist attraction "honouring the history and heritage of London" with a planned opening in 2028.
