Open Menu

Ghosts Of Past Spies Haunt London Underground Tunnels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Ghosts of past spies haunt London underground tunnels

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Behind a blue door in a narrow London passage lies a little-known network of tunnels deep underground, once home to British spies and a secret long-distance telephone exchange.

Thirty metres (100 feet) below the UK capital's bustling streets, all that can be heard in the tunnels built to withstand a nuclear attack is the rumble of the London Underground's Circle Line.

The two main tunnels, five to seven metres in diameter, reached via some steps and then a lift, "were built to defend the British from the Nazis" during World War II, explained Angus Murray, on a guided visit for a small group of journalists.

The Australian-born entrepreneur's private equity firm bought the little-known Kingsway Exchange Tunnels in September 2023 from British Telecom. The price has not been divulged.

Now Murray hopes to transform the site, which stretches for over a mile (1.6 kilometres), into a major tourist attraction "honouring the history and heritage of London" with a planned opening in 2028.

Recent Stories

ITA launches 12 new books for children

ITA launches 12 new books for children

6 hours ago
 British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

9 hours ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

9 hours ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

9 hours ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

9 hours ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

9 hours ago
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

9 hours ago
 No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

9 hours ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

9 hours ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

9 hours ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

9 hours ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

9 hours ago

More Stories From World