Giant Bird Puppet Takes Flight At SCRF 2025, Dazzling Young Imaginations

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 29, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Sharjah:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2025)
The 16th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) features a unique theatrical highlight with Winged Wonder, a roaming performance by the Canadian street theatre company Les Chasseurs de Rêves.

Twice a day, a giant bird puppet takes flight at Expo Centre Sharjah, its wings flapping gracefully as performers Simon Riouy and Lauriane Houle interact with festival goers.
The 30-minute show combines puppetry, circus arts, and interactive theatre, captivating children and adults alike.

Riouy operates the towering puppet from above using mechanical levers, while Houle engages the audience, treating the bird as a beloved companion.
“The response has been magical,” said Riouy.

“The children here are seeing something new, and their excitement is contagious.”
Houle added, “Through simple gestures, we create a bond with the children, and it’s beautiful to witness.”
Les Chasseurs de Rêves has performed worldwide, including at festivals in the US, Romania, Spain, and Mexico, and on stages like Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and Rome.

Their work merges visual arts, circus, and street theatre, offering "living poetry in motion."
The 16th SCRF continues to offer immersive experiences that go beyond books, sparking creativity and imagination. The festival runs until May 4, 2025, with free entry.

More Stories From World