Giant Fire Hits Illinois Chemical Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:29 PM

Giant fire hits Illinois chemical plant

A colossal fire at a US chemical plant sent pluming flames into the air Monday, and emitted a column of thick, black smoke hundreds of feet high

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A colossal fire at a US chemical plant sent pluming flames into the air Monday, and emitted a column of thick, black smoke hundreds of feet high.

Everyone within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool facility in Illinois was told to evacuate the area.

The company, a subsidiary of chemicals giant Lubrizol, said no one was hurt in the fire at the factory on the outskirts of Rockton -- about 80 miles northwest of Chicago -- which makes industrial fluids and greases.

"It's been a very catastrophic day for our community," Rockton fire chief Kirk Wilson told a press conference.

More Stories From World

