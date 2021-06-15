Giant fire hits Illinois chemical plant

(@FahadShabbir)

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A colossal fire at a US chemical plant sent pluming flames into the air Monday, and emitted a column of thick, black smoke hundreds of feet high.

Everyone within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool facility in Illinois was told to evacuate the area.

The company, a subsidiary of chemicals giant Lubrizol, said no one was hurt in the fire at the factory on the outskirts of Rockton -- about 80 miles northwest of Chicago -- which makes industrial fluids and greases.

"It's been a very catastrophic day for our community," Rockton fire chief Kirk Wilson told a press conference.