Giant Mine Machine Swallowing Up Senegal's Fertile Coast
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Lompoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Like something from the science fiction film "Dune", the "world's biggest mining dredger" has been swallowing acre after acre of the fertile coastal strip where most of Senegal's vegetables are grown.
The jagged 23-kilometre-long (14-mile) scar the gigantic rig has left mining for zircon -- which is used in ceramics and the building industry -- is so big it is visible from space.
Amid a deafening din, the massive machine sucks up thousands of tonnes of mineral sands an hour, moving forward on an artificial lake created with water pumped from deep underground.
It is now tearing through the dunes of Lompoul -- one of the smallest and most beautiful deserts in the world -- a tourist hotspot by the endless beaches of Senegal's Atlantic coast.
Thousands of farmers and their families have been displaced over the past decade to make way for the colossal floating factory run by the French mining group Eramet.
It denies any wrongdoing, insists its operations are exemplary and even plans to step up the pace of mining.
But locals accuse it of destroying this rich but delicate ecosystem on the western edge of Africa's semi-arid Sahel region.
The project has brought "despair and disillusion", said Gora Gaye, the mayor of Diokoul Diawrigne district which takes in Lompoul.
For years critics of the mine said villagers' protests at losing the land were ignored, with complaints about "derisory" compensation smothered by the authorities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad
UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..
UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai
UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General
More Stories From World
-
One dead, one missing as storm lashes southern Spain6 minutes ago
-
US Fed expected to sit tight as Trump tariff fears buffet markets6 minutes ago
-
Giant mine machine swallowing up Senegal's fertile coast6 minutes ago
-
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire as fresh strikes hit Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
Undocumented migrants in fear on frontline of Trump sweep6 minutes ago
-
Games industry still hostile environment for many women6 minutes ago
-
US to produce tariff 'number' for countries on April 2: Bessent26 minutes ago
-
Takeaways from Trump-Putin call26 minutes ago
-
Zelensky backs energy truce, but needs 'details' from Trump46 minutes ago
-
Putin, Trump agree halt to Ukraine energy attacks but no ceasefire46 minutes ago
-
US threatens 'severe' sanctions if Venezuela refuses migrants56 minutes ago
-
Pain and anger grip N. Macedonia after fire tragedy1 hour ago