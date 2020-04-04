UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giant Small Business Program Poses Herculean Challenge For US Banks

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:02 PM

Giant small business program poses herculean challenge for US banks

After laying off almost all of his workforce across seven stores, Legacy Toys owner Brad Ruoho sees a path to rehiring them only if the new $350 billion US small business lending program performs as promised

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):After laying off almost all of his workforce across seven stores, Legacy Toys owner Brad Ruoho sees a path to rehiring them only if the new $350 billion US small business lending program performs as promised.

Passage of the giant US relief package that includes the program "enabled us to feel more confident about bringing on extra help," said Ruoho, whose Milwaukee-based chain has already re-hired 10 of 75 employees to support a growing e-commerce push.

Ramping up the massive program will be a herculean task for the Small Business Administration (SBA) and for the nation's banks during a period of skyrocketing unemployment.

Signs were mixed by Friday afternoon, with the biggest US banks at various stages of rolling out their programs and the status of many lenders changing by the minute.

There are also questions on everything from bank money laundering rules to how fast loans could be issued from lenders not previously part of the SBA programs.

On top of that were nitty-gritty details about forms and documentation.

The SBA on Twitter pointed to huge interest in the program -- with more than $2 billion in loans around 1900 GMT -- but it wasn't clear how quickly those funds would flow to companies that face immediate cashflow problems.

Jim Friedlander, president of New York-based Arrangements Abroad which organizes vacation packages, fears the funds may not arrive in time to avoid laying off some of his 32 employees.

"The government to its credit is trying to do something fast and big and you do want to be careful to avoid fraud," Friedlander said.

"But it is helpful to have clear information so you don't have the expectation that the money is going to come right away."

Related Topics

Business Twitter Bank Money May National University All From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

PM to visit Lahore today

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 40 deaths after 2708 cases of Cor ..

33 minutes ago

Editorial: World needs to stand united against vir ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.