UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gibraltar Announces Selective Entry Restrictions Over New Coronavirus Strain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:03 PM

Gibraltar Announces Selective Entry Restrictions Over New Coronavirus Strain

Gibraltar, a territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent at the edge of Spain, has closed the borders to certain categories of arrivals over the new, mutated coronavirus strain, the local government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Gibraltar, a territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent at the edge of Spain, has closed the borders to certain categories of arrivals over the new, mutated coronavirus strain, the local government said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the continued rise of COVID 19 infections arising from the new strain of the virus detected in the United Kingdom (of which one instance has also been identified in Gibraltar) additional restrictions for those travelling by air into Gibraltar have been agreed between the Governments of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom," the Gibraltar government said in a press release.

Gibraltar's borders will remain open to its registered residents, crew of vessels with transit clearance, Spanish citizens and permanent residents transiting to Spain, registered work migrants of Gibraltar, military personnel, and individuals with a special entry permit from the Gibraltar Borders and Coastguard Agency, according to the press release.

All others will be barred from entering Gibraltar beginning from midnight of Wednesday (23:00 Tuesday, GMT).

Related Topics

Gibraltar Spain United Kingdom From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK, France to Reach Deal on Travel Ban Involving A ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister decides to hold monthly review m ..

2 minutes ago

DEWA’s proactive risk management increases Dubai ..

20 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation signs agreement to build ‘Moh ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government celebrates first ba ..

35 minutes ago

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.