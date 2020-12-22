Gibraltar Announces Selective Entry Restrictions Over New Coronavirus Strain

Gibraltar, a territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent at the edge of Spain, has closed the borders to certain categories of arrivals over the new, mutated coronavirus strain, the local government said on Tuesday

"As a result of the continued rise of COVID 19 infections arising from the new strain of the virus detected in the United Kingdom (of which one instance has also been identified in Gibraltar) additional restrictions for those travelling by air into Gibraltar have been agreed between the Governments of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom," the Gibraltar government said in a press release.

Gibraltar's borders will remain open to its registered residents, crew of vessels with transit clearance, Spanish citizens and permanent residents transiting to Spain, registered work migrants of Gibraltar, military personnel, and individuals with a special entry permit from the Gibraltar Borders and Coastguard Agency, according to the press release.

All others will be barred from entering Gibraltar beginning from midnight of Wednesday (23:00 Tuesday, GMT).