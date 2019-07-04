Gibraltar detains tanker suspected of carrying oil to Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained in Gibraltar on Thursday, the British territory's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

Authorities did not say where the oil came from but specialised shipping trade publication Lloyd's List said the Panamanian-flagged tanker was thought to be transporting crude from Iran.

If confirmed, this would come at a sensitive time as the European Union mulls how to respond to Iran announcing it will breach the maximum uranium enrichment level it agreed in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

The 330 metre (1,000 feet) Grace 1 vessel was halted in the early hours of Thursday by police and customs agencies in Gibraltar, a small rocky outcrop on Spain's southern tip.

They were aided by a detachment of British Royal Marines.

The ship was detained 2.5 miles (four kilometres) south of Gibraltar in what it considers British waters, although Spain, which lays claim to the territory, says they are Spanish.

It was boarded when it slowed down in a designated area used by shipping agencies to ferry goods to vessels.

"We have reason to believe that the 'Grace 1' was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria," Picardo said in a statement.

"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria.""We have detained the vessel and its cargo," Picardo said.