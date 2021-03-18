UrduPoint.com
Gibraltar Fully Vaccinates Its Adult Population Against COVID-19 - UK Health Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Gibraltar became the first territory to fully vaccinate its adult population against COVID-19, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

"Throughout the crisis, we've provided Gibraltar with PPE [personal protective equipment], testing and a sovereign guarantee for their COVID spending.

We have also provided Gibraltar vaccines, as we have with all other British Overseas Territories, and I'm delighted to be able to tell the House [of Commons] that yesterday, Gibraltar became the first nation in the world to complete its entire adult vaccination program," Hancock said in the UK parliament.

The population of Gibraltar, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent, is approximately 34,000 people.

