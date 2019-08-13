LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Gibraltar government does not officially confirm reports that it intends to release Iran's Grace 1 supertanker later on Tuesday, an official representative of Gibraltar told Sputnik.

Iran's Fars news agency reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Gibraltar planned to release Grace 1, seized on July 4, on Tuesday evening.

"We don't have any information at the moment," the representative said.

"I've seen that report, but we don't have any information," the representative added, commenting on the information provided by Fars.

Gibraltar detained the tanker because of suspecting that Grace 1 was smuggling oil to Syria in violation of the European Union's sanctions on the county. The captain and three more crew members were detained as part of investigation and will be held in custody until August 15.

The situation prompted to Iran to tighten control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. On July 19, Iran seized UK tanker Stena Impero. It is now in Bandar Abbas port, with all the 23 crew members remaining on board.