Gibraltar Imposes 2-Week Curfew Amid Continuous Rise in COVID-19 Cases - Chief Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Gibraltar, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent, has imposed a nighttime curfew and business closures until January 10 due to a continuous increase in coronavirus cases, according to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

"It is imperative that we increase our measures to stop the virus from spreading. I am therefore left with no choice but to announce stricter measures for at least the next 14 days as a firebreak ... For that reason, with effect from 10pm tonight there will be a curfew for the whole population of Gibraltar imposed by law," Picardo said in a statement published on the Gibraltar government's website on Sunday.

The chief minister said that his statement had been necessitated by the "continuing stark increase of positive cases of the COVID-19 infection," with the virus' reproduction rate at 1.79.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (21:00-05:00 GMT). Leaving home is only permitted for going to work, delivering food, walking a dog or seeking medical assistance.

Wherever applicable, people are advised to work from home. Group gatherings are limited to 12 people, albeit the government has asked to refrain from gatherings at all.

The curfew will be temporarily lifted on December 31 for New Year's Eve, according to the statement.

Beginning on Monday, all non-essential businesses in Gibraltar will have to suspend in-person operations. Businesses that will be allowed to remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, bunkering operators, opticians, dentists, estate agents and car dealerships, as well as grocery stores and supermarkets � their working hours will run until 9 p.m.

According to the chief minister, Gibraltar will receive its first supply of a coronavirus vaccine, the one developed by Pfizer, during the first week of January.

As of Monday, Gibraltar's COVID-19 toll amounts to 1,661, including 482 active cases, an increase of 68 from Saturday.