UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gibraltar Imposes 2-Week Curfew Amid Continuous Rise In COVID-19 Cases - Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:35 PM

Gibraltar Imposes 2-Week Curfew Amid Continuous Rise in COVID-19 Cases - Chief Minister

Gibraltar, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent, has imposed a nighttime curfew and business closures until January 10 due to a continuous increase in coronavirus cases, according to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Gibraltar, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom on the southernmost tip of the European continent, has imposed a nighttime curfew and business closures until January 10 due to a continuous increase in coronavirus cases, according to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

"It is imperative that we increase our measures to stop the virus from spreading. I am therefore left with no choice but to announce stricter measures for at least the next 14 days as a firebreak ... For that reason, with effect from 10pm tonight there will be a curfew for the whole population of Gibraltar imposed by law," Picardo said in a statement published on the Gibraltar government's website on Sunday.

The chief minister said that his statement had been necessitated by the "continuing stark increase of positive cases of the COVID-19 infection," with the virus' reproduction rate at 1.79.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (21:00-05:00 GMT). Leaving home is only permitted for going to work, delivering food, walking a dog or seeking medical assistance.

Wherever applicable, people are advised to work from home. Group gatherings are limited to 12 people, albeit the government has asked to refrain from gatherings at all.

The curfew will be temporarily lifted on December 31 for New Year's Eve, according to the statement.

Beginning on Monday, all non-essential businesses in Gibraltar will have to suspend in-person operations. Businesses that will be allowed to remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, bunkering operators, opticians, dentists, estate agents and car dealerships, as well as grocery stores and supermarkets � their working hours will run until 9 p.m.

According to the chief minister, Gibraltar will receive its first supply of a coronavirus vaccine, the one developed by Pfizer, during the first week of January.

As of Monday, Gibraltar's COVID-19 toll amounts to 1,661, including 482 active cases, an increase of 68 from Saturday.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Car Gibraltar United Kingdom January December Gas Sunday All From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Pakistan Refuses to Free Suspects in Killing of US ..

38 seconds ago

Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on Tuesda ..

46 seconds ago

Latif comes down hard upon ICC over its announceme ..

19 minutes ago

DC reviews price control mechanism for monitoring ..

11 minutes ago

Tokyo Designates Special Airport Train Cars for Fo ..

11 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says All-Belarusian People's Assembly t ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.