Gibraltar Names Charles III New Sovereign at Solemn Ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Gibraltar officially proclaimed Charles III its king at a pompous ceremony on Sunday that saw flags, flying at half-staff since the queen's passing, raised temporarily to welcome the new sovereign.

David Steel, the governor of the British enclave on the southern tip of Spain, read out the proclamation at noon from the balcony of his official residence. It was followed by a chant of "God Save the King" and a salute.

"I, David George Steel ... publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third .

.. to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection," he said.

Gibraltar, dubbed The Rock, canceled the traditional national day and entered a period of national mourning on Thursday following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the United Kingdom and its realms for more than 70 years.