Gibraltar Poised To Vaccinate All Residents Over 16 By End Of March ' Reports

Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:47 PM

The health authorities of Gibraltar expect to vaccinate all residents, including foreign workers, aged 16 and older by the end of March, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Samantha Sacramento

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The health authorities of Gibraltar expect to vaccinate all residents, including foreign workers, aged 16 and older by the end of March, Sky news reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Samantha Sacramento.

Sacramento said, as cited in the report, that 40,000 people in total were scheduled to be vaccinated, including 15,000 people who have already received both shots and 11,000 who are currently waiting for the second dose.

Health care workers and other front-line staff residing in Gibraltar have all been fully vaccinated, according to the report. Currently, people in their 20s and the remaining foreign workers have been called in for inoculation.

The territory is currently emerging from a two-month lockdown due to COVID-19. The vaccine supplies have been delivered to Gibraltar by the United Kingdom.

