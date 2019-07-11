Gibraltar Police Arrest 2 Executives of Seized Iranian Tanker - Reports

Gibraltar police have arrested master and chief officer of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which had been seized for allegedly breaching EU sanctions against Syria, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Gibraltar police have arrested master and chief officer of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which had been seized for allegedly breaching EU sanctions against Syria , the Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

On July 4, the UK Marines and Gibraltar authorities seized the supertanker for allegedly transporting oil to Syria. According to Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, such measures were taken because of "information that gave the Gibraltar government reasonable grounds to assume that Grace 1 was acting in defiance of EU sanctions against Syria."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK ambassador to protest the decision, and its spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said that Tehran considered the tanker's seizure unacceptable because the sanctions in question were not based on UN decisions.

Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell reportedly said later that day the vessel had been seized at US request.

At the same time, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the information that the detained tanker had transported oil to Syria.

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, adjacent to Spain, with a population of about 32,000. The territory is self-governing in all matters - including taxation - except foreign policy and defense, which are under the UK government's jurisdiction. The United Kingdom and Spain have been contesting Gibraltar for over 300 years after the territory was ceded by Madrid under the Treaty of Utrecht. Spain continues to lay claims to this territory despite the fact that the absolute majority of Gibraltar residents who voted in 1967 and 2002 referendums rejected the idea of rejoining the neighboring country.

According to media reports, Grace 1, which is over 330 meters (1,082 feet) long and has a deadweight of over 330,000 tonnes, was fully loaded with oil at the time of seizure.