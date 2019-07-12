Gibraltar Police Arrest 2 More Officers Off Iranian Tanker Detained Last Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Gibraltar police arrested two more officers off Grace 1 tanker detained last week, local media reported on Friday.

According to Gibraltar Chronicle, the police are talking to the two second mates, while earlier this week, the ship's captain and chief officer were arrested.

Gibraltar detained the ship suspecting that it might be carrying crude oil to Syria in contravention of EU sanctions. Tehran has refuted the allegations.