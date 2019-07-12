UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gibraltar Police Arrest 2 More Officers Off Iranian Tanker Detained Last Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Gibraltar Police Arrest 2 More Officers Off Iranian Tanker Detained Last Week - Reports

Gibraltar police arrested two more officers off Grace 1 tanker detained last week, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Gibraltar police arrested two more officers off Grace 1 tanker detained last week, local media reported on Friday.

According to Gibraltar Chronicle, the police are talking to the two second mates, while earlier this week, the ship's captain and chief officer were arrested.

Gibraltar detained the ship suspecting that it might be carrying crude oil to Syria in contravention of EU sanctions. Tehran has refuted the allegations.

Related Topics

Police Syria Oil Gibraltar Tehran Media

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

43 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

48 minutes ago

Open-court held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

River Kabul still in medium, Indus in low flood

2 minutes ago

Govt takes all necessary flood management and prep ..

2 minutes ago

French Envoy Conditions Better Ties With Russia on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.