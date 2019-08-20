Gibraltar Rejects US Demand to Prolong Seizure of Iranian Tanker Grace 1

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The authorities of Gibraltar rejected on Sunday the US request to extend the seizure of Iranian tanker Grace 1, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.

On Saturday, a US court issued a warrant to seize Grace 1. According to the US Department of Justice, the court ruled that the oil tanker, all petroleum on board and $995,000 in cash are subject to confiscation over violation of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities.

"The Gibraltar Central Authority is unable seek an Order of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar to provide the restraining assistance required by the United States of America. The Central Authority's inability to seek the Orders requested is a result of the operation of European Union law and the differences in the sanctions regimes applicable to Iran in the EU and the US," the government of Gibraltar said in a statement.

EU sanctions against Tehran, specifically those applicable in Gibraltar, are much narrower than those imposed by Washington, it added.

Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, detained the tanker off Gibraltar's coast on July 4 on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, however, claimed that the vessel was detained at the request of the United States, which has long been seeking to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the information that the detained tanker had transported oil to Syria.