Gibraltar to Release Iranian Tanker Later on Tuesday - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Gibraltar will release Iranian tanker Grace 1 detained over a month ago later on Tuesday, Iran's Fars news agency reported citing Gibraltar authorities.

According to the agency, the oil tanker will be released by Tuesday evening.

The tanker was detained on July 4 on suspicion of breaking EU sanctions against Syria. On July 19, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained UK tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz and directed it toward the port of Bandar Abbas.