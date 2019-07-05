Gibraltar's decision to detain the Iranian super-tanker Grace 1 was independent and not dictated by political motives or a third party, the government of the UK overseas territory said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Gibraltar 's decision to detain the Iranian super-tanker Grace 1 was independent and not dictated by political motives or a third party, the government of the UK overseas territory said in a statement on Friday.

"The decisions of Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law and not at all based on extraneous political considerations. These important decisions about breaches of our laws were certainly not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction of any other state or of any third party," the statement read.

On Thursday, the Gibraltar government said it had detained a tanker carrying oil to Syria as it had "reasonable grounds" to believe the vessel was acting in breach of EU sanctions against Syria. The local administration further claimed the tanker was carrying crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria, which is allegedly owned by an entity that is subject to EU sanctions.

Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell reportedly said on Thursday the vessel was detained per the request of the United States.

Tehran, on its part, has condemned the "illegal" seizure of the tanker and demanded its immediate release.