Giddy Rio braces for huge Madonna show on Copacabana beach

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Rio de Janeiro was brimming with excitement Saturday ahead of pop queen Madonna's highly anticipated free concert on famed Copacabana beach, with 1.5 million enthusiastic fans expected to turn out.

"Are you ready?" the 65-year-old American superstar posted on her Instagram account seven hours before the show celebrating her 40-year career as a musical, style and cultural icon.

The final stop of "The Celebration Tour" follows weeks of intense preparation, involving thousands of people and generating a fever pitch of excitement in the iconic Brazilian city, with talk of little else.

"I'm a mess, I haven't slept well, I've been listening to Madonna all week," 29-year-old sociologist Ina Odara told AFP. Tattooed on her shoulder is a phrase from the pop idol: "All that you ever learned, try to forget."

"Madonna helped me leave the Catholic Church, think about many things and change my relationship with my family," said Odara, a trans woman, standing near the huge stage -- twice the size of any used previously on the tour -- built on the beach.