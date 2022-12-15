UrduPoint.com

Gift From Ukrainian Services Exploded In Polish Police Chief's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 08:24 PM

A gift received in Ukraine exploded in the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police, there are people wounded, the police said on Thursday.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A gift received in Ukraine exploded in the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police, there are people wounded, the police said on Thursday.

"One of the gifts that the police chief commandant received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12, 2022, exploded in a room adjacent to the office of the commandant, where he met with the leadership of the Ukrainian police and emergency service," the statement read.

It is noted that the gift was from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services.

According to the police, as a result of the explosion the commandant received minor injuries and is in hospital.

