Gigil, alamak among new words added to Oxford Dictionary

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Gigil, a Philippine word has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), describing the intense feeling that comes over we see someone or something cute or adorable.

Gigil is among many new words that have been added to the OED, the dictionary announced on Thursday in its March 2025 update.

The new word is originally from Tagalog -- one of the major languages spoken in the Philippines -- but now also used in Philippine English.

Gigil is "an intense feeling caused by anger, eagerness, or the pleasure of seeing someone or something cute or adorable, typically physically manifested by the tight clenching of hands, gritting of the teeth, trembling of the body, or the pinching or squeezing of the person or thing causing this emotion.

"

Another addition is Alamak, a new word from Malaysia and Singapore. The word’s ultimate origin is uncertain but it could have come from Arabic or Portuguese.

Alamak is used to express surprise, shock, dismay, or outrage.

The dictionary also added a new word from South Africa, yoh, which it traced to 1855.

The wordbook said yoh represented a cry or exclamation used to express various emotions or reactions (such as surprise, wonder, admiration, shock, or distress).