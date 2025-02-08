Gilani stresses regional cooperation at CPA conference

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has emphasized the urgency of tackling climate change and fostering regional cooperation to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future.

Speaking at the closing session of the 2-day first joint regional conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia at the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, he highlighted the role of parliaments as engines of change in addressing global challenges.

Gilani underscored the importance of legislation in empowering individuals and strengthening societies, while access to quality healthcare and education remains fundamental to national prosperity. He pointed out that South and Southeast Asia continue to grapple with issues such as poverty and inequality, which necessitate regional collaboration and shared responsibility. He particularly stressed the need to strengthen local governments, arguing that decentralization enhances democracy, improves public service delivery, and ensures better accountability.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Gilani noted that he is a product of the local government system, having held positions as Speaker of the National Assembly, Chairman of the Senate, Prime Minister, and now Acting President. He thanked CPA Secretary-General Stephen Twigg for organizing the conference and praised Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their contributions to its success.

Gilani reiterated that the challenges of climate change, pollution, technological advancements, and inclusive socio-economic development transcend national borders and require joint strategies for effective solutions.

He also highlighted the impact of rapid technological changes, including artificial intelligence and social media, cautioning against risks like misinformation and cybersecurity threats. He called for responsible use of technology through legislative oversight and regional cooperation. Additionally, he reaffirmed the role of lawmakers in bridging differences, fostering resilience, and ensuring sustainable governance that promotes equality and social justice.

The acting president expressed confidence that the "Lahore Declaration" would serve as a guiding principle for strengthening parliamentary collaboration and translating discussions into meaningful legislative actions. Concluding his address, he urged delegates to take forward the spirit of innovation and partnership, ensuring that parliaments continue to serve as pillars of progress and stability.

The conference saw participation from over 100 distinguished delegates, including 12 speakers, four deputy speakers, and representatives from 22 legislatures across Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Discussions focused on pressing issues such as climate change, pollution, technological advancements, and inclusive socio-economic development.

Earlier, CPA Secretary-General Stephen Twigg welcomed the participants and commended Acting President Gilani for his leadership in fostering regional dialogue.