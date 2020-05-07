Gilead Donates 1,600 Doses of Remdesivir to US State of Maryland - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The pharmaceutical giant Gilead has provided 1,600 doses of Remdesivir to the US state of Maryland to help treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Larry Hogan said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are also pleased to announce that Gilead has donated 1,600 doses of Remdesivir to the state of Maryland," Hogan said. "This is the only drug proven in a clinical study to help with COVID-19. We will be immediately deploying these initial doses to Prince George and Montgomery counties where we have the highest number of cases.

Initially developed by Gilead Sciences as a drug to treat against the Ebola virus, Remdesivir has shown a positive effect in treating the SARS and MERS viruses.

Last week, the US food and Drug Administration issued an authorization for emergency use of Remdesivir for hospitalized patients.

Russia is also conducting clinical trials of Remdesivir to determine its efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients.