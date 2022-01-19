UrduPoint.com

Gilead Says Filed Suit To Stop Spread Of Counterfeit HIV Medication After Thousands Sold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Gilead Says Filed Suit to Stop Spread of Counterfeit HIV Medication After Thousands Sold

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The US biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences said that a network of counterfeit drug suppliers managed to sell a fake version of its human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) medication and the company has filed a lawsuit to prevent their distribution to patients.

"After becoming aware of counterfeit Gilead HIV medication being distributed, we notified Federal law enforcement authorities, including the FDA, as well as dispensing pharmacies, and then took direct and urgent legal action to halt counterfeit Gilead HIV medication from reaching patients," Gilead said on Tuesday.

The network had sold some $250 million worth of the fake Gilead medication, with well over 60,000 bottles transported to pharmacies and then provided to patients.

"The court has ordered that all of the parties in this case responsible for distributing the counterfeits stop selling Gilead-branded medication and we are not aware of any defendant violating this order.

We therefore believe that we have successfully stopped any additional counterfeits from these defendants reaching patients,"Gillead said.

The company said the counterfeit bottles contained anti-psychotic drugs or over-the-counter painkillers.

Gilead said it discovered the fraud when a patient at White Cross Pharmacy in California said in August of 2020 that they received the wrong pills. The pharmacy contacted Gilead and said that it bought the drugs from the Safe Chain Solutions because it offered them at a lower price.

Following the incident, Gilead seized thousands of bottles from Safe Chain Solutions after being granted a permission to do so by the judge.

Related Topics

Drugs Company Price August 2020 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

5 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

5 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

5 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

5 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

5 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.